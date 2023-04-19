Warren Buffett Will Bet You $1M That No One in the US Will Lose ‘A Penny of Money’ to a Bank Failure This Year

Erik Pendzich/REX / Shutterstock.com

Are you concerned about the recent failures of U.S. banks? After Silicon Valley Bank collapsed following a bank run this spring — when a vast number of depositors withdrew money at the same time — the bank had trouble covering withdrawals. Shortly after, Signature Bank fell upon the same fate. It was the third bank in March 2023 to fall. The other, Silvergate, primarily dealt in cryptocurrency.

Billionaire Warren Buffet recently said in an interview there’s no reason for anyone to worry about the safety, security, or availability of their deposits in a U.S. bank… and he’s willing to bet his own money on it. In true Buffett style, he will donate the funds if he loses to a charity of the other person’s choice.

In a lengthy interview with CNBC, Buffett said, “I will gladly put a million dollars of my own money in the bank… and have [anybody else] put a million dollars in… At the end of the year… if any American depositor has lost money from a bank failure, the other fellow gets to name where the $2 million goes — to what charity.”

Buffett, himself, typically keeps his money in U.S. Treasury bills. The vast amount of money held by the billionaire and his investment firm, Berkshire Hathaway, exceeds the FDIC coverage limits of $250,000 per account, per depositor.

Buffett trusts FDIC (Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation) insurance for the average American investor. Those like-minded may argue that the U.S. government proved, after the SVB and Signature Bank failures, that it will act quickly to make deposits accessible to an FDIC-insured bank’s customers in the event of a failure.

Since then, the federal government has introduced a “bank term funding program” to help banks that may experience a similar situation in the future.

While fears of bank failures might make headlines, in challenging times it may be worthwhile to look to experts like Buffett. If you want to diversify your money into assets like gold to hedge against inflation, by all means, do so. But do so as a way to build wealth, not as a move motivated by fear.

